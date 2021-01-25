Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,039 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $63,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders purchased 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.66. 287,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

