Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 67,352 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 67,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $78,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,933,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

