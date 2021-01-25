Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,522 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHG opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

