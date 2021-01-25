Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of VNLA stock remained flat at $$50.46 during trading on Monday. 437,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,002. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.