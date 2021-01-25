JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.88 ($21.04).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

EPA DEC opened at €15.52 ($18.26) on Monday. JCDecaux SA has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.41.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

