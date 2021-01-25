JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129,472 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 1.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $94.91 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $96.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

