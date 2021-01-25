Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bankinter, S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bankinter in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46.
BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
