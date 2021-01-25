Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

