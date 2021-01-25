Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Chemical in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.