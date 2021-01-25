Jefferies Financial Group Comments on (RDS.A)’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (RDS.A) in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for (RDS.A)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on (RDS.A) from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on (RDS.A) from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered (RDS.A) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. (RDS.A) has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

