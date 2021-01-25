Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a market capitalization of $320.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.