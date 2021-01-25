Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.48 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.40.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$506.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

