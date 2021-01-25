Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

