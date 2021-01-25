Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

FITB stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 190,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 90,628 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.