Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of FULT opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 148,250 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.