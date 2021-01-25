Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

TCYMF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.02. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

