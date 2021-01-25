Jewel Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $278.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Jewel coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127541 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a coin. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.