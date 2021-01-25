JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.80. JMP Group shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 405 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get JMP Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,377.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 13,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $129,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.