JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 37,621 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

