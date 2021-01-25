JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 75,692 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $56.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

