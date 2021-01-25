JNBA Financial Advisors Has $19.86 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after buying an additional 121,221 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after buying an additional 288,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.