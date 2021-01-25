JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

