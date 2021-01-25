JNBA Financial Advisors Has $37.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,677,000 after purchasing an additional 92,113 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $245.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

