JNBA Financial Advisors Has $6.89 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

