JNBA Financial Advisors Has $8.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $76,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $180.16 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $181.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.