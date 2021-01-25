JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 843.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 550,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 233.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 188,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 47,036 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

