JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $74.69 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

