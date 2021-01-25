JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 1,542 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $140.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

