JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 21,932 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up approximately 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.