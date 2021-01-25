JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 73,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

JHEM opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $31.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.