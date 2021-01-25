JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 135.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,327 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

