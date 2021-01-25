JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,289 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 1.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 77,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $46.43 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.