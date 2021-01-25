JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 3,745 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 42,785 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 208,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,857,000.

SPLG stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $45.26.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

