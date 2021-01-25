JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 58,661 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

