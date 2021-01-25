John Frederick Ek Sells 18,475 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $263,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, John Frederick Ek sold 1,418 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $18,675.06.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,759,000 after buying an additional 843,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 435,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

