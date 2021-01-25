Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,839.71

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $33,839.71 and $4,036.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

