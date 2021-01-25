JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€5.00” Price Target for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.34 ($6.28).

Shares of ETR:CBK traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €5.80 ($6.83). The company had a trading volume of 5,602,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46. Commerzbank AG has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.82.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

