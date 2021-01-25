JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to Neutral

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.
Sysco stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.
In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.