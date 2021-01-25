JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to Neutral

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Sysco stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

