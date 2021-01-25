JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. HSBC cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

ADDYY stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.70. 40,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. adidas has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in adidas by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

