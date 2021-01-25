JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Position Cut by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.39. 36,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,659. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

