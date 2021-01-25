JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up about 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 29,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

JPHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.93. 38,075 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

