JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after buying an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after buying an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,748 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

