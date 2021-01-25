JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.01

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 2507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on JSCPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get JSR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.