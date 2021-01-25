Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $955,650.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.51. 640,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,961. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

