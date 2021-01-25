Juventus Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $11.90 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $9.05 or 0.00027229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $11.90 million and $744,791.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00128041 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00074837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00274227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038113 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars.

