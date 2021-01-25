K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.32.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.70.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

