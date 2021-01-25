Kadena (KDA) Price Tops $0.17

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Kadena has a market cap of $10.19 million and $699,571.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00129031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,278,243 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

Buying and Selling Kadena

