Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kadmon in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

KDMN stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Kadmon has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $826.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kadmon by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kadmon by 322.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

