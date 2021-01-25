KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 762,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,501,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 355,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,394. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

