KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $31.04 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 319.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,494 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,379. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

